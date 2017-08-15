Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando to Be Buried Saturday

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation

The late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Data Centre and Infrastructure boss Chris Msando.

Slain electoral commission manager Chris Msando will be buried on Saturday at his family's home in Lifunga Kobiero, Siaya County.

The requiem mass will be held on Thursday at Consolata Shrine in Westlands.

MURDER

Mr Msando, who was the acting ICT director at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, went missing on July 28 and was found dead on July 31.

He had been in the company of a woman, Ms Carol Ngumbe, who was also killed and their remains discovered in a bush in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

TORTURE

A post-mortem conducted by Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor and family pathologist Dr Bessie Byakika revealed that he was tortured.

"He died from strangulation and had incisions on his right arm but the rest of his body was intact," Dr Oduor said in the report.

HACKING

After the disputed election results, former presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the deceased's details were used to hack into the IEBC computer system to manipulate the results in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We have caught them. Hackers gained entry into the election database through Mr Msando's account ...," Mr Odinga told a press conference on Wednesday.

PROTESTS

However, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said it was a botched attempt.

Mr Odinga has refused to accept the outcome, sparking protests across the country. Calm is now returning in the areas that witnessed violence.

The commission's top officials led by Mr Chebukati are expected to attend the funeral.