14 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 3 IEBC Clerks Charged in Malindi Court

By Charles Lwanga

Three IEBC clerks have been charged with omitting to validate particulars of registered voters during the August 8 General Election.

Mr Emanuel Muthui, Mr Ismail Gathungu and Mr Bernard Masha on Monday denied the offences before Malindi Principal Magistrate Silvia Wewa.

The offences was said to have been committed at various polling stations in Malindi.

64 VOTERS

The court heard that Mr Muthui omitted to validate the particulars of 64 registered voters using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) at Majivuni Primary polling centre in Malindi

Mr Gathungu was charged with omitting to validate particulars of 43 registered voters using KIEMS machine at Msabaha Primary School polling centre.

Mr Masha was separately accused of omitting to validate particulars of 39 registered voters at Kakuyuni Primary polling station.

They denied the charges and they were released on bond of Sh100,000 each with surety of similar amount.

Hearing has been slated for September 13.

