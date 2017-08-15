Photo: Daily News

South African national Menelaos Tsampos at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

A South African, Menelaos Tsampos (61), yesterday appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam charged with cyber bullying against a Greek national, Costa Gianna Koulos, illegal residence and having forged visa.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha, the accused, who is Mechanical Engineer by profession, denied the charges, He was remanded until tomorrow when the court is expected to consider bail after verification of two issues by the prosecution.

The issues include the status of the accused visa and the place of his aboard in Tanzania. It is indicated in the charge sheet that the accused is residing at Mbezi Beach. Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, have not been completed.

Prosecuting, Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga, told the court that on June 22, this year within the city, through an e-mail in a computer system, Tsampos sent to Costa Koulos distress words with intent to cause emotional distress to him.

The alleged words are, "Take me as stupid individual that I walk to your office without ammunition poor Costa if you only know that I gave the cheese to bit and you think sensibly you will reverse the letter that you wrote me. Nevertheless the best one will win.

NO RETREAT NO SURRENDER

On July 20, this year, within the city of Dar es Salaam, according to the prosecution, the accused sent other words to the alleged victim using the same computer system with intent to cause emotional distress to him. He is alleged to have stated, "Costa my salia has stop dripping from my mouth now as you realize I will give you a present that you will not forget in your life. This is now a personal issue no Katsapas or whatever is involved. I am in a possession of the entire criminal record in my hands."

The accused is alleged to have further stated, "The baby now is on you I will give you 48 hours to meet me and discuss the issue alternative I will blow everything out of proportion have a nice day and never underestimate in your life the person that is seating opposite you. Have a wonderful day Costa."

In another offence, the prosecution charges Tsampos of unlawful presence in Tanzania. He is alleged to have been the holder of a passport and citizenship of South Africa, but on July 6, 2013 to date he was unlawfully found present in the United Republic of Tanzania.

The prosecution told the court further that on August 7, this year, at the Central Police Station in the city, the accused was found in possession of another passport bearing different numbers with a forged visa.

Before adjournment of the trial, advocate Jebra Kambole, for the accused, requested the court to grant his client bail because the offences charged are bailable and that it was his constitutional right.

He said the passport was in hands of the police and his place of aboard was known. The prosecution, however, objected to the request and sought the bail for the accused to be withheld at the moment considering that he is a foreigner, he has no permanent residence in the country and on the nature of offences alleged to have been committed.