15 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gothia Cup - Nigerian Club Massacre Chinese Club 14-0

Photo: Daily News
(file photo).

FC Hearts of Abuja are truly flying Nigeria's flag high and proudly in faraway China after they massacred LNCM University of China 14-0 in their opening game of the 2017 Gothia Cup China yesterday with striker Hassan Lawrence banging in five goals.

Striker Francis Nwankwo netted a hat-trick with Ali 'Guti' smashing a brace.

Hearts opened scoring after just three minutes.

The first half ended 4-0, before the goals started really pouring in after the interval.

The Nigerian team are drawn in the U25 category and their next game will be against Cop of Colombia today.

They are also billed to take on Phar Rangers, Paga United (Ghana), SJZU Overseas (China)

