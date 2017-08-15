Uganda: Resolve Amuru Land Conflict Amicably

Photo: Cissy Makumbi/Daily Monitor

Amuru leaders plead with police to allow them to be part of the team launching the land survey that flopped last week.

editorial

Women stripped. Roads were blocked with logs. Words were hurled. All this took place in Amuru District last week, and not for the first time.

Two years ago, similar events took place in the same district over the same issue - land - but in a different area when the then Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Aronda Nyakairima and then minister of Lands Daudi Migereko went to oversee the boundary demarcation between Adjumani and Amuru districts.

That this is happening for the second time shows that there are deep-seated issues plaguing the land and the people who live on it. The reason for the grievances this time round is that the government wants to open the boundaries of a piece of land amounting to 10,000 hectares and give it to an investor, the Madhvani Group.

However, the area residents are resisting this move. The Lands minister Betty Amongi has camped in northern Uganda insisting that the survey will go on since there is consensus among cultural, religious and majority political leaders in the area.

Looking at previous events, there is perhaps reason as to why she is sure this will happen. Although a number of MPs sued Madhvani Group in 2008 as well as government employees for wrongfully allocating communal land, the High Court ruled in favour of the investor. Seven years later, in 2015, the government signed an agreement with the Lamogi community to withdraw the pending case. This is likely why Amongi believes the survey should go on.

There is, however, strong resistance from the residents, some of whom say it is communal land and, therefore, communally owned and others who even have ownership titles through the district land board. It is not surprising that there is such tension between the community and the government.

As seen by what the Lands Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has unearthed during their probes on land matters, land is a hugely contentious issue and many residents have found themselves thrown out of their own property because some senior and even not-so-senior government officials have abused their power.

The Amuru land question is complex. There is no doubt that when we get good investors who will provide employment, good products and services as well as pay taxes, the country will benefit.

But this must not be done at the expense of the people and their livelihood. More needs to be done to be able to understand the issues that surround the land in Amuru and how it can be amicably resolved.