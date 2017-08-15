Kenya: President Kenyatta Lauds Team Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Kenyan athletics team for their exemplary performance in the just concluded IAAF World Championships in London.

This comes after Team Kenya emerged second to the United States of America (USA) bagging 11 medals in total where five were gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

Addressing journalists at Harambee House on Monday, Mr Kenyatta commended Team Kenya which participated in the World Athletics Championships in London for a stunning finale lauding the athletes for the great pride and joy they had given to millions of Kenyans.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our fantastic team in London for the great pride and joy they have given many millions of Kenyans being second in the world. Congratulation team Kenya," said Kenyatta.

He spoke of the dazzling final night performance by Hellen Obiri over the 5,000 metres women race and Elijah Manangoi's glittering show in the men's 1,500 metres race, and the rest of Kenya's performers, as having brought joy to millions of Kenyans.

Kenya was only beaten by USA in the medal standings, who had 30 medals in total featuring 10 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 9 bronze medals, but were ahead of African powerhouses South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

They were also ahead of countries like Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Peoples Republic of China, Germany and Jamaica.