14 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Religious Leaders Accuse Police of Using Excessive Force

By Rushdie Oudia

Religious leaders have joined in in accusing police officer of killing civilians during protests in Kisumu County.

Despite a denial by the National Police Service, the clerics said police officers had used excessive force that resulted in deaths.

"Our visit to the Aga Khan Hospital and the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital has confirmed that indeed the police are using live bullets on Kenyans," Kisumu Archbishop Zacheaus Okoth, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said Monday

MISSING

The leaders said they have also received reports that some residents cannot be traced by their families.

"We therefore demand that the Inspector-General of Police (Joseph Boinnet) address these issues," Archbishop Okoth said.

CRIME

On Sunday the Kenya National Human Rights Commission had claimed that 24 people had been killed in the chaos in Nairobi and Kisumu.

But police explained that only criminals who were taking advantage of the demonstrations to steal were killed.

Addressing a press conference at Jumuiya Resort in Kisumu, the clerics said police should carry out their duties within the law.

