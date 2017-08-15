Malawi: Ombudsman to Launch Communication Strategy

Lilongwe — In the drive for quality service delivery the Office of Ombudsman engaged various stakeholders to help in sharpening their draft communication strategy as one way of increasing their visibility to the public.

However the office of the Ombudsman is set to launch its communication strategy on August 25, 2017 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday Office of the Ombudsman Public Relation Officer Arthur Semba said the meeting was organised to iron out problems that the office faces when carrying out their duties.

"We have drafted a communication strategy which we want to use it for reaching out people out there effectively. This meeting has given us as the office of Ombudsman adequate information to take out there to the people," he explained.

Semba pointed out that with the ideas which the stakeholders have brought in they will add up to their communication strategy document with they had already before publishing it.

"This communication document is very important because at the first we noticed that there was a gap on how we reach out to the people as the office but now with this document we will be able to get out there in a proper way of knowing our targeted group," the PRO said.

He added that the coming in of communication strategy is to have various channels that people use to get information so that they can know and claim from the Office of the Ombudsman.

"The Office of the Ombudsman is beset with a number of operational challenges ranging from narrow perceptions and utilization of its mandate, lack of resources, minimal cooperation from respondents and inadequate engagement with other stakeholders," Semba viewed.

He said as such the approach is to fill in the existing information gap through communication strategy so that the office can improve its own internal communication at all levels of the institution.