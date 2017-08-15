Malawi: Mozambican National Arrested in Chikwawa for Trying to Register for National ID

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 45 year old Mozambican national for trying to get himself registered in the ongoing National Identity registration exercise currently under way in the district.

Police have arrested two Malawians for aiding the Mozambique national in the registration process on Friday.

The Mozambican National, William Soza was assisted by Alufeo Faniki, 30 from Fulande village in Chapananga area, who directed him to collect acknowledgement letter from a fellow Malawian, David Chathyoka from Alufeli village who disguised himself as a Traditional leader.

Confirming the arrest with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday, Chikwawa Police Officer In charge, Assistant Commissioner, Dave Chingwalu said Soza was arrested at Mbundu registration centre in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chapananga.

Reports indicated that Soza's plan hit a snag as well wishers tipped off the police who rushed to the centre and arrested him while on que to register.

Chingwalu is reminding all Malawians that the registration for Malawian citizens and urged traditional leaders to guard against any malpractice that might occur in the process.

The suspects are expected to appear before the court soon.