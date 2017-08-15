14 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mozambican National Arrested in Chikwawa for Trying to Register for National ID

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 45 year old Mozambican national for trying to get himself registered in the ongoing National Identity registration exercise currently under way in the district.

Police have arrested two Malawians for aiding the Mozambique national in the registration process on Friday.

The Mozambican National, William Soza was assisted by Alufeo Faniki, 30 from Fulande village in Chapananga area, who directed him to collect acknowledgement letter from a fellow Malawian, David Chathyoka from Alufeli village who disguised himself as a Traditional leader.

Confirming the arrest with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday, Chikwawa Police Officer In charge, Assistant Commissioner, Dave Chingwalu said Soza was arrested at Mbundu registration centre in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chapananga.

Reports indicated that Soza's plan hit a snag as well wishers tipped off the police who rushed to the centre and arrested him while on que to register.

Chingwalu is reminding all Malawians that the registration for Malawian citizens and urged traditional leaders to guard against any malpractice that might occur in the process.

The suspects are expected to appear before the court soon.

Malawi

Malawian Prophet Bushiri Ranked Amongst 10 Most Affluent Africa Families

South African-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri's family has made it on the Africa's top 10 affluent families, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.