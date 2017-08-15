Malawi: Lucius and Zembani Band in Double Celebration

Lilongwe — Lucius Banda and Zembani Band will hold celebratory shows in Mangochi and Lilongwe this coming weekend as part of the Band's 20th anniversary and Banda's 47th birthday.

The first show will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Club 700 in the lake show district of Mangochi with a follow up scheduled for M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe the following day.

To spice up the shows Banda has taken on board a new supporting cast which includes Saint who is currently riding on the wave of his popular hit Delilah, Prince Friday, Ril B and the lineup includes regular acts like Sam Smack, Wendy Harawa and Nepman.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday in Lilongwe , Banda said they want to use part of the two celebrations to say a thank you to our fans for the support they have rendered to Zembani Music Company ever since its inception in November 1997.

"Almost in every journey you encounter some challenges and false starts, for us to get here we have so much counted on the support of our fans who have been there through thick and thin. These celebrations offer an opportunity and a platform for us as a brand to say thank you to them," he said.

A CD of a new but yet to be revealed single will be given out to the first 300 fans that will enter the gates of M1 Centre Point.

"Normally it is the people who bring gifts to a baby once he is born but in this case it will be the reverse. As for the identity of the song in the CD, let them find out when they receive the CD," the soldier clarified.

Commenting on the choice of having the show in Mangochi and not Blantyre as many people would have expected, Banda said as a band they have not performed in the district for long and they thought of prioritizing them in the lineup.

"This is actually a lunch of a series of events that will take place as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Zembani Music Company. Our programme will run up till the time of the Sand Music Festival so eventually everyone will be accorded the chance to have a feel of these celebrations," he disclossed.

Since its formation Zembani Band has acted as stepping stone for many budding artists, the band has worked with countless artists in helping them launch their careers some of them which include, Mlaka Maliro, Billy Kaunda, Emma Masauko, late Enoch Chimbindu, Late Paul Chaphuka among others.

Through the years Zembani Music Company has given birth to Impact Events, an event management organ of the company which has brought in the country international artists of repute like Busy Signal and most recently they invited fallen South African reggae icon Lucky Dube's band.