Lilongwe — Finally Lakeshore Giants, Dwangwa United has verbally fired their suspended coach Mac Donald "Nginde" Mtetemera as head coach of the team.

Mtetemera was suspended as head coach a couple of weeks ago in which the team's management attributed their action as to poor performance of the team for both league and cup games.

Interview Saturday from Dwangwa, Mtetemera said he has been told verbally that he is fired and was waiting for official written communication from the club.

"At last am happy because the club management has freed me. These people started this before the league had kicked off," he disclosed.

The fired coach said he believes that he has never failed to deliver at the club and has ably fulfilled his mission.

"People out there know what I have done for the club and the management to come clear like this has helped me to plan ahead. Am now just waiting for the letter and I will leave the club," Mtetemera retorted.

He said the club management attributed his firing as to poor performance of the team.

"Look the team has played four games after my suspension and have lost all the games. They have conceded 14 games and just scored once and can you attribute that kind of performance to me or officials," Nginde asked.

He said it's sad that people are not ready to accept their failures but want to push the blame to others always.

Mtetemera was hired as head coach last season and helped the club to escape relegation but this season he has only been in charge of few opening games of the current season.

Dwangwa United suspended Mtetemera and hired the temporal services of their former mentor, Lloyd Nkhwazi.

Since Nkhwazi was engaged has played five games lost four and registered a first Saturday against the defending Champions Kamuzu Barracks after a sounding 3-0 beating at home Chitowe stadium.

Dwangwa United Officials refused to comment saying they will on shed more light if they hand over the firing letter to Mtetemera.

With the win Dwangwa have moved to position 15 with 11 points tie with Blantyre United and have played one more game.