14 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mtetemera Finally Verbally Fired

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe — Finally Lakeshore Giants, Dwangwa United has verbally fired their suspended coach Mac Donald "Nginde" Mtetemera as head coach of the team.

Mtetemera was suspended as head coach a couple of weeks ago in which the team's management attributed their action as to poor performance of the team for both league and cup games.

Interview Saturday from Dwangwa, Mtetemera said he has been told verbally that he is fired and was waiting for official written communication from the club.

"At last am happy because the club management has freed me. These people started this before the league had kicked off," he disclosed.

The fired coach said he believes that he has never failed to deliver at the club and has ably fulfilled his mission.

"People out there know what I have done for the club and the management to come clear like this has helped me to plan ahead. Am now just waiting for the letter and I will leave the club," Mtetemera retorted.

He said the club management attributed his firing as to poor performance of the team.

"Look the team has played four games after my suspension and have lost all the games. They have conceded 14 games and just scored once and can you attribute that kind of performance to me or officials," Nginde asked.

He said it's sad that people are not ready to accept their failures but want to push the blame to others always.

Mtetemera was hired as head coach last season and helped the club to escape relegation but this season he has only been in charge of few opening games of the current season.

Dwangwa United suspended Mtetemera and hired the temporal services of their former mentor, Lloyd Nkhwazi.

Since Nkhwazi was engaged has played five games lost four and registered a first Saturday against the defending Champions Kamuzu Barracks after a sounding 3-0 beating at home Chitowe stadium.

Dwangwa United Officials refused to comment saying they will on shed more light if they hand over the firing letter to Mtetemera.

With the win Dwangwa have moved to position 15 with 11 points tie with Blantyre United and have played one more game.

Malawi

Malawian Prophet Bushiri Ranked Amongst 10 Most Affluent Africa Families

South African-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri's family has made it on the Africa's top 10 affluent families, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.