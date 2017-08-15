Menongue — The staff of Military Units from Command of the 5th Southern Region Division and Soba Matias based in south-east Cuando Cubango province have been urged to fulfill their citizenship duty and flock to the polls on 23rd August.

The appeal was made Monday by the head of the Deputy General Staff of the Armed Forces of Angola (FAA) for Patriotic Education, Egídio dos Santos.

The high ranking officer of FAA was speaking during a visit to assess the level of preparation of the staff, ahead of general elections of August 23.

Six parties are competing for elections - MPLA, UNITA, FNLA, PRS, CASA-CE and APN.