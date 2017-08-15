Luanda — The opposition UNITA party Monday reaffirmed its intention to work on improvement of living conditions of Angolans in the sectors of education, health, justice, economy and employment, should it wins August 23 elections.

This was pledged Monday in Luanda by the National Assembly candidate Ermelinda Freitas, during a State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA) broadcast, under the ongoing electoral campaign.

Ermelinda Freitas spoke of the work conducted by UNITA leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, across the country aimed at conveying the party governing programme for next five years.

She said that her political organisation will provide better services in these and other areas, calling mainly the youth to vote in its political party.

In its governing programme presented last July, UNITA highlights the need to improve the basic social conditions of the population and the implementation of a minimum wage of 83,000 Kwanzas.

Competing for 2017 elections are five parties and one coalition.

They are MPLA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE (coalition).

At least 2.8 million have registered in Luanda for the country 2017 elections.