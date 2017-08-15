14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - UNITA Reiterates Improvement of Basic Social Conditions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The opposition UNITA party Monday reaffirmed its intention to work on improvement of living conditions of Angolans in the sectors of education, health, justice, economy and employment, should it wins August 23 elections.

This was pledged Monday in Luanda by the National Assembly candidate Ermelinda Freitas, during a State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA) broadcast, under the ongoing electoral campaign.

Ermelinda Freitas spoke of the work conducted by UNITA leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, across the country aimed at conveying the party governing programme for next five years.

She said that her political organisation will provide better services in these and other areas, calling mainly the youth to vote in its political party.

In its governing programme presented last July, UNITA highlights the need to improve the basic social conditions of the population and the implementation of a minimum wage of 83,000 Kwanzas.

Competing for 2017 elections are five parties and one coalition.

They are MPLA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE (coalition).

At least 2.8 million have registered in Luanda for the country 2017 elections.

Angola

Ruling Family is Worth Billions - What Happens When Dad Steps Down?

After nearly four decades in office, President José Eduardo Dos Santos is due to hand over power after Angola's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.