Ondjiva — Militants of the opposition APN party in province of Cunene held a mobilisation campaign on Monday at the municipal headquarters of Namacunde and the border town of Santa Clara, as the process enters its home stretch.

The activity was performed by 12 mobilising teams who directly interacted with voters, said the campaign coordinator of the APN in Cunene, Helena Cangula.

According to her, the campaign was meant to encourage the local citizens to vote for her political organisation.

Citizens were instructed about the colours of the party's flag, the image of APN candidate for President of the Republic, Quintino Moreira.