14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - APN Interacts Voters in Namacunde, Santa Clara

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — Militants of the opposition APN party in province of Cunene held a mobilisation campaign on Monday at the municipal headquarters of Namacunde and the border town of Santa Clara, as the process enters its home stretch.

The activity was performed by 12 mobilising teams who directly interacted with voters, said the campaign coordinator of the APN in Cunene, Helena Cangula.

According to her, the campaign was meant to encourage the local citizens to vote for her political organisation.

Citizens were instructed about the colours of the party's flag, the image of APN candidate for President of the Republic, Quintino Moreira.

Angola

Ruling Family is Worth Billions - What Happens When Dad Steps Down?

After nearly four decades in office, President José Eduardo Dos Santos is due to hand over power after Angola's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.