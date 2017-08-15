14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Ruling Party On Vote Hunt Campaign in Cacolo

Cacolo (Lunda Sul) — The provincial secretary of the ruling MPLA party in eastern Lunda Sul province Cândida Narciso staged Monday a vote hunt campaign in the municipality of Cacolo, 145 km north-east of the provincial headquarters, Saurimo.

Cândida Narciso reached Sunday night the locality to chair on Monday a rally in the commune of Alto Chicapa.

The campaign features presentation of the party's guidelines as well as the image, profile and position of her presidential candidate, João Lourenço.

The programme also include visits and meetings with the traditional authorities, religious and delivery of goods to the local residents.

During her two-day stay in the municipality, Cândida Narciso will lead a door-to-door campaign aimed at convincing the citizens to vote for her party's governing programme.

