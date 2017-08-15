Angola: Lunda Sul Gets Mobile Digital Library

Saurimo — A mobile digital library was unveiled Saturday in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul province, by local governor Candida Narciso.

The digital library is in the campus of the Polytechnic Institute Lueji A'nkonde, and has capacity for 33 users, a collection of 120 books and more than 500 electronic contents.

The digital library has 22 laptops, an area for visually impaired and for users from the age of five.

During the inauguration, Cândida Narciso, said that the Angolan Government intends to provide the population with scientific and technological knowledge, taking into account the evolution of information technologies.

The public Institution is also aimed to facilitate access to the information and knowledge necessary for the socio-economic development of the country.