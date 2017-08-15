Kenya: Petrol Down By Sh1.01 but Diesel, Kerosene Up in Latest ERC Review

Nairobi — Super Petrol has reduced marginally while diesel and Kerosene has gone up in the latest Energy Regulatory Commission price review

Super petrol has gone down by Sh1.01 while diesel has increased by Sh1.39 and kerosene by Sh0.86 per litre.

ERC says the move follows the decrease in landed costs of imported petrol in July as well as an increase in landed costs of imported for diesel and kerosene.

Starting midnight August 14, motorists in Nairobi will buy super Petrol at Sh96.08 per litre, diesel at Sh85.86 per litre and Sh63.42 per litre while in Mombasa, a litre of Super petrol will be sold at Sh92.86, diesel Sh82.63 and Kerosene Sh60.69 for the next one month.

"Average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 3.10 percent diesel went up by 4.03 percent and kerosene increased by 2.48 percent," ERC says.

In Nakuru, motorists will pay Sh96.83 for Super Petrol, Sh86.80 for diesel and Sh64.30 for kerosene per litre while Kisumu motorists, on the other hand, will part with Sh98.08 per litre for super petrol, Sh88.04 for diesel and Sh65.37 for kerosene.