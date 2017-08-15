Rwanda: Scandanavia FC Lift Women's 2nd Div. League Trophy

Unbeaten Scandanavia Football Club won the 2017 Women second division league title on Sunday with a game to spare after they edged Imanzi FC 4-0 at Rwamagana Police ground.

The Rubavu-based side lifted the league title away from home thanks to goals from their skipper Djamilah Abimana, who netted a brace, while Jazilah Uwizeza and Claudine Uwase scored one a apiece to extend their unbeaten record to ten matches played this season.

Scandanavia, who won all their ten league matches scoring 45 goals and conceding only three, won the league title with a match to spare against Ndabuc FC. Having won the second division, Scandanavia will join the women first division league next year.

Sunday

Weekend D2 Results

Scandanavia 4-0 Imanzi

Rwamagana 0-0 Ndabuc

AS Kabuye 3-1 Gatsibo