Photo: Daily Nation

The late Carol Ngumbu.

The flowers on Carol Ngumbu's grave are still fresh, but the family says they have been kept in the dark by authorities since she died.

Ms Ngumbu is the woman who was found dead alongside the electoral commission's ICT manager, Mr Chris Msando, a fortnight ago.

She was buried last week on Friday.

INVESTIGATION

Her father on Monday indicated that he had not been approached by police or any authority to update the family on the progress of the investigations.

"No one has come to speak to us, we just finished the ceremony properly on Friday and laid my daughter to rest," he said.

He added that the whole involvement with Mr Msando put his family in a case that is high above them.

"I am a Juakali man, I've struggled and taken my daughter to school. I have done my duty and buried her," he said.

DEATH

Ms Ngumbu's body was found next to Mr Msando's at Muguga forest in Kikuyu on July 29.

There had been reports that the ICT manager had been kidnapped on that fateful Friday and that he was last seen in the presence of Ms Ngumbu.

Autopsy reports by government pathologist Johansen Oduor showed that the two had been strangled.

GRADUAND

The 21-year-old had just completed her studies at the Kenya Medical Training College, Karen Campus and was to graduate in December.

Her grave lies under a canopy of trees in their home at Gachie in Kiambu County.

On the grave marker, where white and red rose bouquets are starting to wilt, her name is inscribed as Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu, born July 2, 1996.

Her mother explained that she was named Carol after her maternal grandmother.

MOURNING

When Nation visited, extended family and other people sat with the bereaved family.

The family was reluctant to speak to the Press saying they did not want exposure, but agreed to speak only on condition that it wasn't on camera and that their names would be excluded.

Carol's sister, who first narrated to this reporter that she knew Mr Msando and Miss Ngumbu were together that Friday, said that they did not want the attention.

"We just want to be left alone to mourn our sister, we don't want to be followed up over this," she said.

SUSPECTS

So far, police indicated last week that they were pursing 10 suspects in relation to Mr Msando's murder and vowed to expedite the investigations to ensure the perpetrators of the crime are brought to book.

While Mr Msando's death attracted international attention, Miss Ngumbu's family wonders if they will ever get justice.