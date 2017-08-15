Uganda: Buddu Collapse As Gomba, Singo Make Masaza Cup Finals

Masaka — "We can stop their unbeaten run. All we need is the early goal to draw level and then we can kill it from them," 21-year-old striker Joseph Janjali said ahead of Gomba's semi-final return-leg with Buddu last Sunday.

And to justify this, the Gomba striker placed the ball low in the left corner, scoring the only goal in second-half that leveled the two teams on aggregate.

Janjali and central midfielder Shakidu Mbaziira, 21, are some of the formidable players that left Steven Bogere's side to join Gomba.

Thereafter, the spectators at Masaka Recreation Ground went into silence. Not even the 'hot-blooded' Buddu fans and their drums on the left wing could make a sound once again.

It was even more tense when coach Simon 'Ddunga' Dungu's side saw them off 4-3 in post-match penalties.

This after skipper Atendele Geriga, Steven Muwawu and goal keeper Adad Mutumba failed to convert their chances from the penalty spot.

Such, was a shattering experience and Buddu's first defeat home ever since they relocated to Masaka Recreation from Kasana playground in 2015.

On this occassion, Bogere's (pictured) side were not the wild team that had gone 11 games unbeaten, dating back since May 13.

Instead guiding the pace of their rivals, they were more of tourists in their own backyard during both halves.

"We collapsed," Bogere, 51, who denied journalists post-match interview in the long run opened up to Daily Monitor.

Meanwhile coach Shafik Bisaso, 34, who became 'Salongo' on Friday, defeated Busiro 3-1 on aggregate to make the August 26 final against Gomba at Mandela National Stadium.

MASAZA CUP SEMI FINALS RESULTS

Gomba 1-1 Buddu (4-3) -

Masaka Recreation

Singo 2-1 Busiro (3-1) -

Mityana

Finals: Gomba vs Singo- Aug.26

(Mandela National Stadium Namboole)

Top scorers:

Joseph Janjali (9) Gomba

Steven Mukwala(8) Singo