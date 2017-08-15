Uganda: KHC Coach Hopes Forward Sewava Has Finally Found His Killer Instinct

Kampala — Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions were without injured lead scorer Benjamin Mkapa for their 3-3 draw with rivals Weatherhead in the National Hockey League on Saturday at Lugogo.

However, his replacement Habib Sewava was able to pop up in the right places at the right time to score a hattrick and maintain KHC's six match unbeaten run.

"I score in important games only," Sewava joked after his goals kept KHC top of the log with 16 points - just two ahead of Weatherhead and three ahead of Wananchi.

"Suprising," KHC coach Bernard 'Zion' Bwire said, when asked about Sewava's performance that included scoring twice from two first half short corners and tripling his money by tapping home from a well maneuvered team move in the 61st minute.

Until the beginning of last season, Sewava had been KHC's go-to man for goals but fell out of favour when Bwire took the reins. Partly, he struggled for form without the vibrancy of Jonathan Ssekalagala and Joshua Gumisiriza around him.

He has since been subjected to cameo roles as Moses Nsereko and Bramwell Lijoodi went higher in the strikers' pecking order last season. This season Stanley Tamale and Mkapa (five goals in five matches) have ensured Sewava is mostly deployed on the wing and as an attacking midfielder.

"I did not expect him to be the game changer but we had to field him upfront because of the injuries," explained Bwire, who also had to ring changes in defence - albeit without much success - after Joseph Bbosa pulled out of the game late on Friday.

"On another day, with a better defence, that would be a match winning performance from Habib. But you know his form has dipped from time since last season, so we wait and see if the goals will now come," Bwire added.

KHC Stallions Results

First Round

KHC 3-2 Wananchi

KHC 2-1 Weatherhead

Simba 0-4 KHC

Rockets 0-1 KHC

Second Round

KHC 5-0 Rockets

KHC 3-3 Weatherhead