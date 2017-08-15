Uganda: Awany in, Kabugo Out As Cranes Resume Preparations

Kampala — As the Cranes resumed training at Lugogo yesterday, coach Moses Basena called for further improvement ahead of Saturday's Chan final qualification round return leg against Rwanda.

"We need to correct the way we treat the ball. I've seen many players give the ball away easy possession today. When you give the ball away you're bound to be punished," he said after the 3-0 first leg win.

"I saw today my defenders giving the ball away where we need to be working on transition from defense into attack. These are things we need to work on but like I said we are still in the offseason which has also affected us," Basena added.

One player who should come in handy for the return leg task is Timothy Awany. The KCCA defender returned over the weekend from trials at South African club Ajax Cape Town.

He is expected to slot in the team directly in place of Savio Kabugo his partner in the previous round against South Sudan but who is expected to also try our his luck in the same country this week.

The Proline defender is expected to travel this week at the invitation of another topflight league club Bloemfontein Celtic.

He will also follow teammates Muhammad Shaban and Rashid Toha who had unsuccessful trials at Supersport while details about Awany's performance remain scanty.

With the league in the off-season, Basena hailed the presence of KCCA players who were in continental action up to last month.

I would like to thank the kcca players who have been in competition. They are some of the best players in the country and they are giving us many options," he added of the reigning champions who had six players in Saturday's match day squad.