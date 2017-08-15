Uganda: Slain German Engineer Asked to Be Buried in Busoga Region

Kamuli — Slain German engineer Manfred Erwin Albert Remus' wish was to be buried in Busoga sub-region where he got his wife as opposed to his remains being flown back to Germany, his country of birth.

To that effect, the institution of the Kyabazinga of Busoga last Friday hailed him, with many officials saying they will dearly miss their son-in-law.

Remus married a Musoga woman, Ms Rita Remus Nankwaalu.

Remus, 71, was killed after he was shot twice in the chest by unknown assailant/s at his home in Naminya Village, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District last Tuesday.

According to preliminary police investigations, the assailants demanded for money from the deceased, for which he said he didn't have. They then short him dead and fled.

During a requiem service at Namisambya Church of Uganda in Kamuli District, the widow told mourners that on that fateful day, her husband returned home earlier than the usual time because he was responding to a phone call from their housemaid.

She explained that the housemaid had rang her husband informing him that Umeme staff had come home and disconnected power and yet he had cleared all the outstanding bills a fortnight ago.

The widow added that as her husband searched for the receipts as proof of having cleared the pending Umeme bills, the assailants struck, demanding for money from him before shooting him after he told them he didn't have any.

His neighbours, who rushed to his home after hearing the gunshots, took him to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Busoga parliament speaker George Mutyabule, while eulogising the deceased, said: "Remus was not only our son-in-law, but a Ugandan citizen, owned a line of business enterprises, was a hardworking and innovative man who had Uganda and Busoga at heart."

He noted that unlike other foreign investors who invest in Uganda and return the proceeds to their motherland, Remus invested all his wealth and energies in Uganda.

"You have thronged here to bid him farewell because he contributed a lot to the development of Uganda through the establishment of a livestock farm in Njeru that created direct and indirect jobs, paid tuition for needy children, but above all, he was the best brother-in-law and the best father [to his children]," Mr Mutyabule said.

Mr Mutyabule explained that the deceased was to be buried in Kamuli in line with his wish as revealed in his Will to stay with his in-laws so as to cement the bond, kinship and social contract since he had chosen to be part of Busoga by marriage.

Rev Henry Kitamirike of Namisambya Parish Church, praised Remus for having supported the church financially during his life time. He singled out his contribution towards the construction of the 800-seater parish Church.

Suspects arrested

Meanwhile, police at the weekend revealed that they have so far arrested two people in connection with the killing of Remus.

According to the Njeru Division police commander, Ms Nuliat Biira, the duo was arrested from their rented one-roomed house in Makenke village, Mpumudde-Kimaka Division, Jinja District following a tip-off from residents.

"The suspects are being detained at Njeru Police Station as investigations continue," Ms Biira sa