Uganda: Damani Peel Away After Tigers Roar

Kampala — At every turn over the past four years, the Tornado Bee machinery conquered the Jazz Safari National League as much as they wished.

For some, their four successive titles perhaps, do not even paint that picture of supremacy well. However, the men who don the green and orange jersey seem to be chocking terribly in pursuit of a fifth straight title.

On Sunday, they were humbled for the second straight time, losing by 133 runs to Kutchi Tigers at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

And guess what? Tornado Bee's loss left them 16 points off the pace, also dropping from second to fourth as Tigers and KICC, 66-run victors over Nile moved up.

That's after leaders Aziz Damani disciplined bottom side Patidar Samaj by 353 runs in Lugogo to move to 55 points from 10 matches thanks to centuries from Arnold Otwani (106 off 105) and Mohammed Wasim (102 off 55).

So is it the end of an era of dominance? "It's never over until the fat lady sings," Tornado Bee captain Jeremy Kibuukamusoke said after a briefing dressing room chat.

On the other hand, Gentex Enterprises and Keshwala Group-sponsored Tigers' young and old were over the moon, celebrating a fourth straight win that took them second on 42 points.

"It is a very important win," Tigers' captain Alphesh Hirani said after the side got their first win over Tornado Bee in six limited-overs' contests.

Tigers majorly relied on an Indian quartet Ronak Patel, Dinesh Kumar Nakrani, Aezaz Kothariya and Suresh Padiyadhi, who is here for the Rainbow Night Cricket Cup, to scratch Tornado Bee.

Kothariya was pivotal in the opening stand of 80 with Nanji Pindoriya (43 off 63) and later took the total to 125-2, finishing on 56 off 58 balls after 25.3 overs.

Shantital Raghvani got 51 off 55 while star man Ronak made 69 off 62, Nakrani had 16 off 18 Dhansukh Jesani (24 off 13) and Bharat Ghodadra (22 off 15) still left Tornado Bee's best bowler Abdallah Lubega (4/64) wounded.

Pindoriya (3/24) was superb, destroying Tornado Bee's middle order but Ronak's stand-out two catches, one of top-scorer Akbar Baig (30 got 53) told the story even if when Deus Muhumuza (49 off 78) seemed to alter the script.

JAZZ SAFARI NATIONAL LEAGUE

WEEKEND RESULTS: DIVISION ONE

Aziz Damani 392/6 [416] Patidar 63/10

(Aziz Damani won by 353 runs via D/L)

Kutchi Tigers 297/9 Tornado Bee 164/10

(Kutchi Tigers won by 133 runs)

KICC 241/8 [240] Nile 175/10

(KICC won by 66 runs via D/L)

DIVISION TWO

Strikers 332/9 Jinja SS 141/10

(Strikers won by 191 runs)

SKLPS 115/10 Tornado 50/9

(Tornado won by 65 runs)

JACC 59/10 Mwiri 61/4

(JACC won by 6 wickets)