Uganda: Mwebaze Quits Maroons for Fresher Challenge

Kampala — For the first time in 11 years, the names Asaph Mwebaze and Maroons will not be pronounced in the same breathe.

Hitherto Maroons' 'Mr Everything' threw in the towel over the weekend to seek a fresher challenge.

"I want to try out something new. I have got bored with doing the same thing every time. I have tendered in my resignation letter and I hope management treat it well," said the 44-year old tactician.

Need for new dawn

He feels it is time for another person to take the club he has personified to another level.

"Every coach comes with a different philosophy and I think it is time another coach took over from me.

"I may be headed for another club but I won't reveal that for now," he told Daily Monitor over the weekend.

Mwebaze, who has over the years moved back and forth from deputy to head coach roles, says it is now up to management to elevate his erstwhile auxiliaries Muhammad Ssenfuma and Yusuf Kyambadde or go for another experienced coach.

Fond memories

"I will never forget that day in 2007 when I helped Maroons join the top league after 20 years of waiting. I was in Primary Seven in 1987 when they had last played a league game," he reminisces.

Yet the club, under Mike Mutebi, lasted only a year in the top flight league before it was relegated in 2008 with Mwebaze as deputy.

Mwebaze helped them back in 2010 before the day's football politics played part in their subsequent relegation in 2012.

Mwebaze, withdrew his promotion magic wand to return Maroons in 2015 before they were relegated the following year.

At the time he was supposed to be enjoying his sweat of bringing back to the Uganda Premier League this season and completing his Caf B License course, Mwebaze, who holds a Bachelors of Commerce in Accounting and Masters in Public Administration, called it quits.

"I have left prison service in good faith. I want to be remembered as someone who did my best for the great club," Mwebaze, a prison warder, added.

Mwebaze, who won three Fufa Big League titles, reveals that it gives him great pride to have nurtured talented league stars like Sadam Juma, Abel Eturude, Denis Rukundo, Peter Otai, Allan Oliek,Muzamir Mutyaba, Dickson Kigongo,Huud Mulikyi, Saidi Kyeyune, Paul Mbowa and Martin Mpuuga.

Not yet released - Prisons boss

According to Nalis Bugingo, the director of sports in Prisons Service, they haven't received Mwebaze's resignation letter.

"I'm his immediate boss but I'm also learning that (quitting) from you.

"I don't know why he may want to leave but we still need him as our coach for next season," he said.