Kenya: Feel Free to Peacefully Protest Presidential Poll Outcome, Kenyatta Tells Nasa

Nairobi — A visibly exuberant President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday affirmed that aggrieved Kenyans are free to peacefully protest the outcome of the presidential election as is their constitutional right.

President Kenyatta said his government would not stand in their way as long as they were non-violent and remained within the confines of the law.

"Say you want to have a demonstration in this place, at this time, organise it with the police; you don't need my permission or Jubilee's permission. It's there in the law. Just do it peacefully, orderly, don't interrupt the lives of other Kenyans and express your view. That is allowed and nobody has a problem.

"But as a government we will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting because many, many millions of Kenyans also are desirous to go about their business as before."

President Kenyatta made the remarks outside his Harambee House office where he went in a public show of a continuation of duty as many paid no heed to opposition leader Raila Odinga's calls for a work boycott Monday.

"We're here having reported to work," President Kenyatta said. "We're very grateful that Kenyans have said that the election is behind them, the majority have returned to work. We encourage that."

In addition to reviewing the security situation in the country, President Kenyatta also reported meeting the Assumption of Office committee at his Harambee House office.

"We've had an opportunity also to have a session with the Assumption of Office Committee and they've given us their briefing."