Uganda: Retire When Time Is Due - Orombi

Ntungamo — Retired Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi has asked leaders to retire honourably when their time is due other that wait for open public negative criticism when they refuse to leave office.

"If you are a politician, civil servant and retire well, you live peacefully. It's only Jesus who can help you to retire in honour. If I did not retire in honour as the Archbishop of Uganda, I would not be in this church, I would not be in this country," he said on Sunday.

This was during a thanksgiving ceremony in honour of the retiring South Ankole Diocese secretary for education, Rev Can Jonathan Bwanahole, at Rwengoma Parish Church of Uganda.

He added: "I would be smelling, even what they would be speaking about me would not be good."

Mr Orombi also said when you are still in office, people around will never speak ill of you and that you only hear the criticism when you retire.

"When you are in office, everyone will sit by you and say that you are a good man, you are a wonderful man, you are a honourable man, you are the greatest of men; but let you retire and hear what they will be saying about you. I want to retire well and then have a good retirement life," he explained.

He appealed to leaders to always treasure and look forward to the time when they retire.

The function was also graced by the two retired bishops of Kigezi Diocese: Rt Rev George Katwesigye and Rt Rev George William Rukirande.

Bishop Katwesigye said church leaders find much honour in retirement than when they were still active in the service of God.

Speaking at the function, Ntungamo District Woman Member of Parliament Beatrice Rwakimari said true love and true service for both political and civic leaders can be found only when you retire honourably.