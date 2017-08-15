14 August 2017

Kenya: Britain Issues Fresh Travel Alert on Kenya

By Mathias Ringa

The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory against Kenya, citing protests in a number of regions since Friday.

The travel advice, which was updated by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on Sunday read in part: "There have been protests in a number of areas since August 11. Further protests are possible."

ELECTIONS

It added: "Presidential, parliamentary and county elections took place on August 8. The electoral agency announced the results on August 11.

"The opposition has disputed the results. In the past, some political protests, rallies and demonstrations have turned violent.

"During this period, you should exercise a heightened level of vigilance and take care in public places."

TANA

The FCO advised UK citizens to monitor local and international media to avoid areas where any demonstration or disturbance is taking place.

The FCO advised against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Garissa and Lamu (excluding Lamu and Manda islands).

SAFARIS

It also advised against all but essential travel to Tana River North.

But the advisory does not include safari destinations and beach resorts in Coast.

It also warned its citizens that terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Kenya.

