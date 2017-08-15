Uganda: Gen Muntu and Two Others Nominated for FDC President

Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and two others have today been nominated to run for the FDC presidency.

Muntu arrived at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi this afternoon accompanied by several party bigwigs including the leader of opposition in parliament Winnie Kiiza.

After nomination, Muntu promised to continue with his mission of building grassroots capacity for the 12-year-old party to enable it take national leadership.

"It is gratifying that today I have been nominated to run for the second and last term as FDC president," Muntu said.

"It has been a very hostile environment visited upon us by the regime. Even when we met a lot of resistance, both internal and external, my purpose has been to overcome it and build a strong party."

He noted that Uganda is facing a lot of challenges which only a focused political party leader can surmount.

Before Muntu, Dan Malcom Matsiko and Moses Byamugisha were also nominated.

Matsiko promised to help the party mobilize funds to run its numerous activities while Byamugisha promised to rally the youth to reclaim the 2016 election victory which he said was snatched by the NRM government.

The three-month campaigns kick off on Thursday with candidates expected to crisscross the country trying to convince the electorate that they are the best to lead the party.

Tomorrow, Moses Bakubi Lukubira, Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa and former Kumi MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi are expected to go for nomination.

