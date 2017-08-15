14 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Egypt President Starts Two Day State Visit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: State House
President John Magufuli, right, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Egypt president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives at the Julius Nyerere International Airport to start his two day state visit.

Mr El-Sisi is received by his host President John Magufuli.he is in the country on the invitation of President John Magufuli.

The tour according to the Permanent secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation Dr Aziz Mlima aims strengthening the cooperation the two countries relations.

President Al Sisi is expected to hold talks with President Magufuli. President Magufuli will also host state banquet for his guest at the State House.

Egypt

Downpour Pounds City On Arrival of Egyptian Leader

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday led top government leaders to welcome Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al- Sisi who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.