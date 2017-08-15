Tanzania: Capital Sports Arena Now Visible

IT'S now confirmed, the construction of the ultra-modern sports arena is imminent following the arrival of the Moroccan technicians for the early studies.

Construction of the sports arena in Tanzanian political capital, Dodoma, earlier confirmed in April this year during the tour of Moroccan head of state, King Mohamed VI who held talks with President, John Magufuli.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe yesterday confirmed the early start of the construction when he met e x - perts from Morocco at his office in Dodoma and held discussions over the initial phase of the construction of the sports arena at Chamangani area of the capital.

Speaking at the meeting, Mwakyembe lauded President John Magufuli for his engagement in promoting sports sector among his development policies and he was the one who assured Dodoma residents and Tanzanians of the plan to have a state of the art Stadium in the central region of Tanzania.

"Government has set aside more than 1bn/- in the 2017-18 financial year for the purpose of starting building the facility," Minister Mwakyembe said. The Minister additionally hailed authorities in Dodoma region for reserving a 300- acre land for the multi-purpose sports centre.

He further said Changamani Sports Complex will include a football pitch, modern Hotels and Shopping Malls. The delegation consisted of Architectures, Soil Experts and Journalists.

During his visit in the country in October, last year, King Mohamed VI of Morocco pledged to build an ultra modern stadium in Dodoma. In his visit, dozens of Morocco companies inked agreements with major players of Tanzanian private sector, including the newly planned sports venue, which the president said it will be the largest in the country.

The arrival of the modern stadium complex in the designated capital of the country coincides with government push for massive transfer of people and services from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

The new stadium will cost between 80 and 100 million US dollars (about 200bn/-). It will be bigger and better than the current National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, which had cost about 56bn/-.

The National Stadium was largely financed by the Chinese government, with the Tanzania government also footing some costs. President Magufuli said construction of the new sports complex will help improve the whole sport sector, notably soccer in the region.

The arrival of the modern venue will also enable the country to be in a better position to bid for hosting major continental and world events such as Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Africa Nations Champions for home based players (CHAN) finals as well as other top athletics events such as All African Games and World Athletics championships.