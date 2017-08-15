14 August 2017

Zimbabwe: 'No Need to Panic, VP Mnangagwa Is Recovering Well,' Says Zim Minister

Photo: The Herald
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Zimbabwean authorities have confirmed that embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was flown to South Africa, adding that he "was recovering well" after a poison scare over the weekend, says a report.

According to the state broadcaster ZBC, the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa said that there was no need to "panic because the vice president is recovering well and is in a stable condition though still in hospital".

Parirenyatwa said that "Zimbabweans will continue to be updated on the condition of Vice President Mnangagwa".

Reports on Saturday said that the deputy president was rushed to a hospital in Gweru after he started vomiting while attending President Robert Mugabe's rally in Gwanda.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, unverified sources claimed that the embattled deputy president was poisoned, adding that he suffered an "adverse reaction after drinking a milkshake served at the event".

News Day on Monday quoted a well-placed source as saying that Mnangagwa was flown to SA after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

