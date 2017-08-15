Media personality Caroline Mutoko has in her latest video on elections castigated voters in Starehe Constituency for their choice in the just concluded elections.

Mutoko noted that Jubilee’s Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi was indeed going to be a strong opponent for activist Boniface Mwangi but she could not understand how ODM’s Steve Mbogo came second in the race.

In her YouTube video she called out those who said Mwangi was campaigning online stating that the activist was on the ground and worked hard.

“That Boniface Mwangi lost to Jaguar, I can understand, but that Boniface was third to Steve Mbogo, I just don’t get,” said Mutoko.

She went on to state that Mwangi’s heart was for the job adding that she not only backed him but also put her money behind his candidature.

SONKO ' S CANDIDATURE

The activist commented on Mutoko’s video shared on Facebook stating, “The people of Starehe voted 'suit'. It wasn ' t about issues. Voters who needed assistance to vote walked into the polling station and asked to be shown Mikono miwili or Chungwa the party symbols of the two main political parties in Kenya. That ' s how we lost. To the 16000 + Kenyans who defied party politics and voted for me, Asante Sana.”

Mutoko in the same video reiterated that she had urged Nairobians not to be dismissive about Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko’s candidature.

“I want you to go back to my two videos where I told you Sonko would be your governor and read your own comments as you were only not dismissive of him but also you trolled me. This is the only one where I have to say, I told you,” she stated.

In her previous videos, Ms Mutoko had stated that politics is irrational and emotional telling Nairobians that Sonko could not only become the governor but also a president in the future as he appeals to the majority.