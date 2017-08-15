14 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Investor Allays Fears After Sadolin Takeover

By Raymond Kaminyoge

Dar es Salaam — The new owner of Sadolin Paints has assured that there will be no change of management and operations of the paint manufacturer after concluding acquisition of the company in Tanzania and other East African countries.

Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan-based Kansai Paint, completed the 100 per cent acquisition of Sadolin Paints' operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Burundi.

Kansai Plascon Tanzania managing director Amin Habib said at the weekend that they will continue operating with the current employee base.

"We are thrilled at this acquisition. Through it we will be able to tap into Kansai's strong brand heritage, global technical capability and trusted performance," he said.

He said over the next few months, as they complete the transition they shall subject to their contractual commitments to phase out the Sadolin brand from shelves and encourages the customers to ask for Plascon from their local dealers.

