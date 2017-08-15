Tanzania: Reviving Tanga's Glory Thrust of Business Forum

Tanga

PREPARATIONS for the Tanga Business Forum slated for Thursday this week are complete, according to organizers.

The one-day workshop, organised by Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) and the regional administration, is expected to bring together regional stakeholders at Regal Naivera Complex here, to brainstorm on challenges and opportunities available in the region.

Mr Patrice Simbachawene, one of organisers from TSN, said they were currently putting final touches on the preparations, hinting that the forum was expected to focus on issues relating to industries in the region and the envisaged Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline.

"Through this workshop, we want stakeholders to come up with ideas of how to reclaim the lost glory of the region as an industrial hub," he explained during an interview with the 'Daily News'.

Among other key players expected to attend are Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), National Housing Corporation (NHC), investors in the hospitality sector, industries and small scale business people as well as nongovernmental organisations.

Mr Simbachawene said the participants will get opportunities to hear presentations from each district council that will highlight on opportunities in their respective areas for attracting investors.

Regional Commissioner (RC) Martin Shigela (pictured) vowed that he would ensure every district council participated in the forum.