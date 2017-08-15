Ethiopia: United Edges Closer to Redesign Mang't Strategy

United Bank S.C. is left with KPMG Management Consulting after the withdrawal of Deloitte Consulting Plc in a bid for the redesigning of its management strategy, which will likely cost the Bank at least 600,000 dollars.

The Bank announced the tender on April 8, 2017, inviting only international firms for the consultancy service to prepare its long-term strategy document with a closing date of May 26, 2017. For the initial tender, seven international companies showed interest by submitting bidding documents.

But, only two of the companies passed the technical evaluation, and their financial offers were opened on July 25, 2017. The two companies, which were eligible for the financial evaluation, were Deloitte and KPMG.

During the financial opening held two weeks ago, KPMG was the lowest bidder with 600,000 dollars, while Deloitte offered 980,000 dollars for the project.

But recently, Deloitte Consulting Plc, which was formed by the merger of the global firm Deloitte Leadership and the local firm HST Consulting Plc, withdrew from the process after the recent divorce of the two aforementioned companies.

The two companies, which tied up in 2012, had been in a disagreement over management style until they announced their separation by the end of July. Deloitte forwarded a notice of the divorce to United, as it did to the companies that have been working with it, according to a source close to the case.

Deloitte also withdrew from the bidding process of the same project at Dashen Bank S.C. Allocating 40 million Br, Dashen was in the final stage of selecting the winning company, but Deloitte withdrew from the process. Currently, Dashen is dealing with KPMG for the project.

In designing a management strategy, the consultancy firms are expected to formulate a strategic roadmap, develop strategic and operational plans, as well as on organisational structure for the banks.

This project will make United the fourth bank to hire a consultant for redesigning its management strategy next to Awash Bank, Bank of Abyssinia and Dashen, which is currently in the process of hiring a company for the project.

Abdulmenan Mohammed, a financial expert with experience of a decade and a half, is among industry insiders who saw the banks, especially the big ones, rushing to get their management strategies redesigned.

"If one bank does something, others will follow," said Abdulmenan.

Previously, Deloitte worked with the Bank of Abyssinia, pioneering the trend in the country; Awash followed by hiring KPMG last year to reform its entire structure and management strategy.

KPMG prepared a management strategy for Awash, dubbed "Transforming AIB: Vision 2025". It is currently overseeing the contract and finance management of a grant from the UK's Department for International Development (DFID) for Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED), which is a three-year programme comprising 15 projects in building climate resilience in Ethiopia and other countries.

Formed in 1987 with the merger of Peat Marwick International (PMI) and Klynveld Main Goerdeler KMG, KPMG engages in global advisory, tax and audit services, employing 174,000 staff in 155 countries across the world.

On the other hand, Deloitte worked with the Bank of Abyssinia by developing a strategic management plan. It also executed a study on the e-government project of the Ministry of Communication & Information Technology (MCIT).

Taye Dibekulu, president of United, refrained from giving any comment on the issue, mentioning they are abiding by a code which restricts them from disclosing anything which is in a tender process, saying that this specific case involves a non-disclosure agreement. But he stated that they are in the final stage of evaluation and going to announce the result soon.

"We will announce the result in three weeks' time," said Taye, whose bank was established in 1998, and netted 339 million Br of profit in the 2015/16 fiscal year, generating a total revenue of 1.67 billion Br.

Even if getting the services of international consultants is part of image building, the benefits of the actual consultancy works do not justify the payments, according to Abdulmenan.

"International consultants are very pricey, the banks either use their internal resources or local experts, with reasonable costs, unless they have to make sure that the benefits of the consultancy work should outweigh the costs," suggests Abdulmenan.

Manuel Goncalves, executive director of communications at KPMG, did not respond to the e-mail inquiry sent from Fortune until the paper was sent to the printer.