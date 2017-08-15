Ethiopia: Greed Begets Corruption Begets Extreme Poverty

opinion

Sometimes it is to one's advantage not to be aware of various forms of social injustice, but to simply accept everything as a given, for awareness ignites responsibility and leads to suffering. The deeper one thinks about and pays attention to the unfairly skewed inequality among citizens belonging to the same motherland, the more they suffer inside and the more one is able to see connections between the comfort of people at the top of the hierarchy and the agony of the disadvantaged at the very bottom.

In view of the infinitesimal, relative to eternity, duration that every human being spends on earth, it always strikes me how greedy some people could be. The recent crackdown on corruption has given a glimpse into how insatiable man's appetite for money can be.

How can one hold millions of taxpayers' money in custody and get enough sleep every day?

It is almost common knowledge that corruption has become one of the major hurdles to development in Ethiopia. The recent arrest of allegedly corrupt officials is only a tiny fraction of the ugly story. It is sickening to see how many public projects do not come to fruition because of a shortage of money in the government treasury while selfish individuals hoard millions in their homes.

Here is another side of the reality. A close friend of mine from a foreign country visited me in Addis Abeba recently. He asked me to show him around some places, and we went out for a stroll along the streets hoping that we could enjoy the nice evening breeze and see the downtown vibe.

No sooner did we take a few steps than so many street beggars, mostly young girls, some of them carrying babies, began to escort us chanting 'sir money, money, sir please money, money ... '. We could hardly walk as they ran in front of us begging.

The kind hearted friend of mine gave away ten Birr bills to several of them until we observed that we were actually attracting many others. It was not a solution to the barrier we faced on our way; worst of all, it was not a solution to the desperately chronic economic problems of the beggars either.

Eventually, we had to hop in a cab since they swarmed us and kept chanting even louder until we were no longer able to listen to each other. A young girl, of approximately eight, started running so fast that we were afraid she might go in front of the taxi and get hit.

Though we left the place, the scene did not leave our minds. We discussed how horrible it was to see the tragic set of events some of our citizens find themselves in. My kind hearted friend blamed this unpleasant situation on poverty. I could not help but think deeper than that and curse the grandfathers of poverty. I started to contemplate the potential connections between the amount of money corrupt people at higher economic and social echelons have insatiably and undeservedly accumulated and the dire poverty that is torturing those school-aged children.

I doubt if there really is not enough bread in Addis Abeba to feed everyone. I suspect that some are having too much, while others have little to no chance of getting even a small bite a day.

Admittedly, I am aware of the fact that things of value in the economy tend to accumulate in the hands of those who create something worthwhile, for that is the essence of exchange. Given that there are, roughly speaking, limited resources, not everyone can actually be rich.

This general truth necessitates and hence justifies governance of some sort. The social, as well as formal, governance structure a society puts in place, is supposed to, among other things, provide its members with sufficient protection against injustice.

After all, "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere", as the saying goes.

With the fresh memory of the recent stories of corruption, and watching the race for survival in Addis Abeba's streets, I have begun to believe that beggary, as many other socioeconomic problems, is one of the ugly outcomes of the inconsiderate and willfully blind social and government system we, the people of Ethiopia, have created.

If there were government initiatives that not only plan and pledge but also genuinely enforce a social security system whereby the needy get insured at least against hunger while strategically aiming at abolishing the sources, we would see at least less of it, if not mitigate it altogether.

The dismal truth is, however, that people at the highest level of governance are too busy hoarding money and trying to disguise the ugly truth on the ground with fantastic images of growth and prosperity. It is hard to contend that the rich and the powerful are unaware of the plights of thousands of homeless fellow country men, women and children. I was well aware of that myself long before I had the aforementioned encounter with my friend. It only awakened me and I started to think a little deeper than I used to.

The conclusion I draw from this experience is that people need to be awakened, be reminded of the disgusting footprint they are causing to the lives of others when they ignore and, worse, lose control of their overwhelming greed.

Beggary and corruption have a single thing in common: they both involve wanting what one does not deserve, that is, claiming more than the value one creates. Only society could put the harshest sanctions possible to discourage this kind of anomaly. The genealogy of these problems is, nevertheless, that corruption begets beggary in a number of ways.

Aman T. Hailu (Amanthinkth@gmail.com) Is an Economist By Profession and a Thinker With a Strong Conviction That Great Ideas Matter.