15 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: One Dead After Gunmen Open Fire On Car in Mogadishu

At least one person was confirmed dead, several injured after unknown gunmen have opened fire on a vehicle in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday morning, Police said.

Hodon district Police chief, Abdifitah Bishar has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that one is dead, another injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle near Digfer junction.

The men who were traders have been attacked in Hodan district early on Tuesday morning by gunmen who pulled up near their car in another vehicle, said Bishar, the Police boss.

The assailants were reported to have sped off in their car, before the arrival of the security forces at the crime scene, according to a witness.

Police said an investigation is underway.

There was no claim of responsibility for the drive-by shooting in the capital, but, the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab often carries out such attacks targeting government officials.

