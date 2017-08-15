13 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nearly 15 Ministers Quit From Hirshabelle Administration

JOWHAR, Somalia - Thirteen ministers have reigned from HirShabelle state administration on Sunday, sparking a new political turmoil in the newly established federal state.

The ministers have announced their shock resignations at a press conference in Jowhar town, accusing the state President Ali Abdullahi Osoble of unjust and incompetence in his leadership.

Reports suggest that the massive resignations had been triggered by Osoble's resent decision of creating five new districts in Hiiraan region, his homeland, without inclusive consultations with the state cabinet.

On the other hand, HirShabelle state lawmakers have lodged a no confidence motion against President Osoble to the parliament leadership, in a sign of deepening political crises in HirShabelle administration.

The Parliament speaker was reported to have accepted the motion filed by the MPs.

