14 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Car Bomb Kills At Least One in Center of Somali Capital

At least one person reported to have been killed, several were left wounded in a huge car bomb explosion in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Monday.

According to eyewitness account, a driver has lost his life after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a Taxi went off outside Aden Adde International Airport.

The sound of the blast was heard from distance, and sent a thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the scene. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bomb.

Al shabaab often carries out car bombings in the capital, targeting hotels and government installations.

