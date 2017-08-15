13 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former Al-Shabaab Deputy Leader Finally Arrives in Mogadishu

An aircraft carrying Mukhtar Robow Ali, known as "Abu Mansur," has finally arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, following his surrender in Hudur town on Sunday.

Robow met with senior government officials, including defense minister Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed and Southwest officials in Hudur, before he was flown to Mogadishu.

Mukhtar Robow who served as Al Shabaab deputy leader and spokesman has been on the run and based in his hometown Abal, since his defection from the militant group in 2013.

Robow's surrender comes after days of deadly fight between Al-Shabaab militants and his loyalist fighters at Abal, 18Km west of Hudur with the support of Southwest state forces.

