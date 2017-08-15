Somalia: Hirshabelle State Parliament Kicks Out President Osoble

HirShabelle MPs have voted to oust the state President Ali Abdullahi Osoble on Monday following a no confidence, putting the region in unprecedented a new political chaos.

According to Anab Ahmed Isse, the second deputy speaker of the assembly, 68 out of 76 lawmakers participated Monday's session voted in favor of the motion, whereas 6 rejected.

Only two have abstained from voting the no confidence against President Osoble, she said. However, the ousted President is yet to comment on the parliament decision.

Osoble has been in office since October, 2016.