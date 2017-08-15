12 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Gishen Denies Doping Involvement

Tagged:

Related Topics

The management of Gishen Pharmacy Plc, one of the largest pharmacies in the city, with multiple branches, has denied the sale of a drug called EPO (Erythropoietin) that was said to have been used for doping by Ethiopian athletes.

The Pharmacy called a press conference last Tuesday to clear up its stand following an article printed by the British daily newspaper The Guardian on August 4, 2017.

In the paper, the journalist stated that she was able to buy the drug for 2,430 Br without any prescription.

The General Manager and founder of the Pharmacy, Amakelech Lulu, said that a policy of the Pharmacy does not allow any employees to sell drugs without a prescription.

"I honestly had no idea that the drug is used for such purposes before I saw The Guardian's article," she stated.

The Manager also promised to conduct further investigation into the case of employees selling drugs without prescriptions.

Ethiopia

First National Residency Matching Program for Medical Doctors

Ethiopia, successfully executed National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) with a view to stepping up the health service… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.