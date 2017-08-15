Ethiopia: Gishen Denies Doping Involvement

The management of Gishen Pharmacy Plc, one of the largest pharmacies in the city, with multiple branches, has denied the sale of a drug called EPO (Erythropoietin) that was said to have been used for doping by Ethiopian athletes.

The Pharmacy called a press conference last Tuesday to clear up its stand following an article printed by the British daily newspaper The Guardian on August 4, 2017.

In the paper, the journalist stated that she was able to buy the drug for 2,430 Br without any prescription.

The General Manager and founder of the Pharmacy, Amakelech Lulu, said that a policy of the Pharmacy does not allow any employees to sell drugs without a prescription.

"I honestly had no idea that the drug is used for such purposes before I saw The Guardian's article," she stated.

The Manager also promised to conduct further investigation into the case of employees selling drugs without prescriptions.