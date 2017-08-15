12 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Tribunal Closes Case of Brewery Giants

The Tribunal of the Ethiopian Trade Practices & Consumer Protection Authority is to close the suit that was lodged by Meta Abo Brewery S.C., a subsidiary of Diageo, against Heineken Breweries, following the second time non-appearance of the litigating parties.

The case was instituted by Meta in June 2017, claiming that Heineken had been hoarding its bottles and crates for more than a year thereby making it lose its competitive edge and causing it a loss of about nine million Birr.

After the filing of the suit by Meta, the Tribunal ordered Heineken to present its defence on July 27, 2017. Despite this, Heineken failed to do so, as it neither submitted its defence nor appeared at the Tribunal on the adjourned date. Meta also did not show up to court.

Following this, the Tribunal ordered the fresh summons to be served to the defendant and for it to bring its claims on August 11, 2017. However, neither of the parties appeared at the Tribunal on this date either, leading to the closure of the case as per the civil procedure law of the country.

