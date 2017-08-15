Ethiopia: City Collects 2.4 Billion Br Tax in a Month

The Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) Addis Ababa Branch Office has collected 2.4 billion Br in tax during the first month of the new fiscal year, meeting 85.7pc of the target.

The amount is one billion Birr higher compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year.

During the recent daily income tax valuation, ERCA assessed the businesses of 148,756 taxpayers from the planned 331,000.

The registration and estimation process revealed that 9,913 taxpayers were raised from level "C" to "A", 20,209 taxpayers had their level raised from "C" to "B", and 9,007 taxpayers from level "B" to "A".

After the estimation, about 29,721 level "C" taxpayers complained to the Office, and 99pc of them got responses, according to Yared Fikade, head of the tax assessment & evaluation directorate of the ERCA Addis Ababa Branch Office.