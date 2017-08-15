Ethiopia: Fine Hygienic Agent Cries Foul Over Alleged Forgery

Three businesspeople who are suspected of selling and retailing a forged product of a well-known tissue paper, Fine, were released with bail rights on August 12, 2017.

The Trade Practices & Consumer Protection Authority Criminal Investigation Directorate filed a statement suit on three suspects on August 8, 2017, after they were detained and the forged products at their business centres were seized.

The Directorate opened a file at the Federal First Instance Court Arada District Bench asserting that the suspects had committed acts of distributing Fine brand tissue paper without the authorization or recognition of the registered trader.

It also claimed that the suspects tried to copy the trademark registered under the name of a Jordan based company, Nuqul Brothers Ltd, which was also registered by the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in 2011.

Ahmrn General Trading, Nuqul Brother's exclusive local agent, was represented as the sole distributor of Fine trademark paper tissues, sanitary papers, towels and sanitary pads by the Company.

The suspects were also alleged of selling the forged Fine brand tissue without stating the country of origin of the product, attempting the crime of deceiving consumers into buying the wrong product by violating the provisions of the Trade Mark Registration & Protection Proclamation issued in 2006, according to the Authority.

The Authority instigated the case after Ahmrn filed a complaint letter on July 17, 2017. Ahmrn, a local firm owned by Reshid Ahmed, claimed that the imported product is being distributed across the country with an identical forged product that has diminished quality and quantity.

Ahmrn also demanded an investigation to trace the source of the forged product and to stop the distribution of the products from the market as well as to dispose of the already channelled products in the market.

During the court session held on August 8, 2017, the investigators of the Authority asked for an additional 14 days to further investigate the case, to collect more evidence and to locate and examine witnesses. The suspects denied the allegations and asked the court to grant their bail rights.

Upon hearing the argument of both sides, the Court gave the investigators only four additional days against their initial request of 14 days. The Court also ordered the suspects to remain in custody for the duration.

But in the court session held on August 12,2017 the Court released the suspects ordering them to follow up their cases out of prison until the federal attorney general organise the case and sends them an official summons.

Nuqul Group was established in 1952 by the company's current board chairman Elia Nuqul, as a trade and import company. Six years later, Fine Hygienic Paper Company was established in London as a subsidiary of the group, according to the group's website. Currently, the group has two holdings including Eagle Holdings, its investment arm, and Fine Hygienic Holding.