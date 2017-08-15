12 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: IDA Targets to Commit U.S.$4.6 Billion to Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The International Development Association (IDA), a wing of the World Bank, has allocated a 4.6 billion dollar loan to Ethiopia for 2018. The Association's priority areas will be water supply, sanitation, education, trade, logistics and development of woman entrepreneurship.

Ethiopia has active IDA commitments of 7.8 billion dollars as of August 2017, with a record lending of 1.78 billion dollars two years ago and 900 million dollars last year. IDA's envelope for Ethiopia is 3.8 billion dollars for the year 2017.

Established in 1960, IDA aims to support the world's poorest countries by providing grants and zero-interest loans for projects and programmes that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 77 poorest countries, of which 39, including Ethiopia, are in Africa.

Ethiopia

First National Residency Matching Program for Medical Doctors

Ethiopia, successfully executed National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) with a view to stepping up the health service… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.