Ethiopia: Korea Extends U.S.$1 Million to Drought Victims

The government of Korea has pledged one million dollars for humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia for people who are suffering from the effects of severe drought resulting from the negative Indian Ocean dipole. Currently, the number of people who need the assistance has reached 8.5 million from 7.8 million in April 2017.

This funding will contribute 400,000 dollars to the humanitarian action for children in Ethiopia by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and 500,000 dollars to the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA).

The remaining 100,000 dollars is extended to the effort of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to assist Ethiopian returnees from Saudi Arabia.

Last year, the Korean government provided the same amount of fund for drought. Ethiopia is the largest beneficiary of Korean grant aid in Africa, with 127 million dollars in 2016.

Korea also launched a soft loan programme called Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) to Ethiopia, amounting to half a billion dollars for the period 2016-2018 during the state visit of the Korean President in May 2016.