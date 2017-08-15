12 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Two Companies Seal Deal to Supply Coal

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise (EPSE) has awarded Riftcot Limited and HC Trading Plc to supply 1.2 billion Br worth of coal to cement and metal processing factories in the country.

Riftcot and HC Trading Plc gave a profit margin of 0.19 dollars and 2.74 dollars to supply 600,000 and 100,000 tonnes of coal, which is going to be used by 20 cement and three other factories, respectively.

The former will supply the coal on a monthly basis while the latter will bring the coal every quarter for the companies. And the coal will be fully delivered in the coming 12 months.

The international competitive bid, which was announced two months ago, initially attracted five local and four international suppliers although the former did not make it to the technical evaluation for failing to submit a fully-fledged certificate.

During the financial opening held three weeks ago, the two companies came up with the lowest offer.

Headquartered in Kenya, Riftcot won the same bid a year ago to supply 700,000 tonnes of coal to various factories, whereas HC Trading is an international firm known for the supply of cement and coal, selling about six million tonnes of petroleum coke and steam coal annually to many countries globally.

Ethiopia

First National Residency Matching Program for Medical Doctors

Ethiopia, successfully executed National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) with a view to stepping up the health service… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.