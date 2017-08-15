15 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ace Social Critic Olanrewaju Adepoju Visually Impaired, Needs N7 Million for Surgery

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Ace Yoruba broadcaster and social critic, Olanrewaju Adepoju, is now visually impaired.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the 'Ewi' exponent also needs N7 million to restore his sight.

Mr. Adepoju, who was part of pro-democracy struggles in the days of the military, needs the fund for an eye operation in India.

Speaking with an Ibadan-based radio presenter on a radio programme monitored by PREMIUM TIMES recently, Mr. Adepoju pleaded with Nigerians to support him in his quest to regain his sight.

The broadcaster noted that donations received so far from people are not enough to cater for the surgery, adding that other well-meaning Nigerians could be of help.

Meanwhile, a campaign hash tag, #AdepojuMustSeeAgain, has been created to publicise the initiative and help him raise the needed funds for the operation.

Mr. Adepoju, who said that he was fit and still agile attributed his reduced interventions in public affairs to the eye problem, and appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid.

He reeled out the account details into which donations could be made thus:

Name: LANRAD RECORDS

LIMITED

Bank: ZENITH BANK PLC, Dug be Branch, Ibadan.

Account Number: 1011948680

